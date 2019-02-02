|
|
GEORGE PAPPAS
July 3, 1928 - January 25, 2019
George Pappas, devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a long-time resident of Bakersfield, passed away on January 25, 2019 at age 90.
George was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 3, 1928 to Theofilos and Mary Pappas. He spent most of his childhood in Detroit, but at age 15 the family relocated to California after the death of his mother. After graduating from Redondo Beach High School in 1946, he enlisted in the USMC and served honorably until 1951. He met his future wife, June Marie Myers, while in high school. They were married in 1948 and were together for 66 years, until her passing in 2014.
George had a long career in the oil industry. He was hired by Petrolite Corporation in 1953 and worked there until he retired in 1994. He loved golf, yearly vacations to Catalina Island with family and friends and cruises with his wife. George is survived by his 4 children, Carol Jeske (Bruce), Tom Pappas (Debbie), Mary Crabtree (Doug) and Nick Pappas (Jina). His youngest son, Tim Pappas was tragically killed in an auto accident in 2017. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to the staff at Brookdale Riverwalk - Clare Bridge who took excellent care of him during the past year. Also to Hoffmann Hospice who assisted during his final days.
Memorial service will take place on February 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Greenlawn SW Funeral Home, 2739 Panama Ln., Bakersfield, CA 93313.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 2, 2019