GEORGE STEVE DULCICH
June 10, 1935 - January 18, 2019
George Steve Dulcich was born in the village of Brusje, island Hvar, Croatia to John and Marga Dulcich. George is survived by his wife of 58 years Stana, 83. George is survived by his three sons and daughters in law, John and Judy Dulcich of Bakersfield, California, Steve Dulcich of Earlimart, California, and George and Anna Dulcich of Glendale, California. George is also survived by his 8 grand children and three nieces. His parents and older brother Jack M. Dulcich have predeceased him.
George immigrated to the United States in 1947 with his mother and older brother, joining his father John who immigrated shortly before World War II.
The reunited family settled on his father's farm outside of Earlimart, California. George attended Columbine Elementary School near Delano, California and graduated from Delano High School. George served in the California National Guard.
George worked on the family farm and later on his own ranch for all his life. While working on his father's farm he operated the cold storage and shipping operation for his father's table grape ranch. An avid weight lifter, he built his own home gym and before long was pressing 700 lbs. But his true passion was growing table grapes and being in the field every day.
George suffered from congestive heart failure for the last ten years and the Lord took him to his rest from the Bakersfield Heart Hospital on January 18, 2019.
Rosary and funeral services will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Delano, California on February 6, 2019 at 1:30PM.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 2, 2019