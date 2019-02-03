|
GRETA JANE SERRANO
March 6, 1931 - January 10, 2019
Greta Jane Serrano was born on March 6, 1931, in Minneapolis, MN to Naomi Frederick and Frederick Z. Hagerty. She passed away at home on January 10, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Greta was raised in Minnesota until High School when she moved to Alliance, Nebraska. She graduated from Alliance High School in 1949. After graduation, she moved to the East Coast. First to New York, New York and later to Washington, D.C. where she attended George Washington University for two years before moving to California where she attended San Jose State University for pre-nursing. Upon completion, she attended Stanford University School of Nursing where she graduated with BSN, PHN, R.N. degrees in 1955. She would later earn her Master's degree in Counseling in 1977 from California State University, Bakersfield (CSUB).
Greta began her nursing career as a Staff Nurse in Modesto, CA. Through her career, she served as a Public Health Nurse in San Mateo County (CA), Stanislaus County (CA), and Bernalillo County (New Mexico) Health Departments. As a faculty member at CSUB, Greta was the Assistant Coordinator, External Nursing Program and an Adjunct Lecturer on Community Health, Pediatrics, Obstetrics, and Geriatrics. She finished her career as Director of Professional Services at Bakersfield Home Health. During her time in Bakersfield, she helped start Kern Hospice Services, the first Hospice in Kern County.
Throughout her nursing career, Greta was very active in nursing organizations serving as the President of the Kern County Nursing Administrators Council (1993), the President of the Kern County R.N. Society (1994) and organizing Bakersfield's first Nursing Research Conference (1994). Greta served as a volunteer on the Kern County Alzheimer's Association Board, CSUB Nursing Advisory Committee, and Kern Hospice.
Greta married the love of her life, Dr. Rodolfo G. Serrano on December 17, 1955, and together they shared 61 years of marriage. They lived in Germany, California, Arizona, New Mexico and enjoyed traveling throughout Europe, Mexico, and the United States. Together, they were fond of attending the symphony, opera, and movies. Greta had a special love for the Christmas season and sharing the holiday with family and friends.
Greta was most proud of her three children, Randolph (Randy), Michael (Mike), Lisa Herring and she was very fond of their spouses Stacey, Angela, and Vance. She adored her seven beautiful grandchildren, Steven, Jessica, Matthew, Alyssa, Christina, Nicholas, and Ava. Greta is survived by her brother, James Hagerty. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodolfo Serrano.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am on March 16, 2019, at Boice Funeral Home in Clovis, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate, in her honor, to any University Nursing Program of your choice. On-line guestbook: https://bit.ly/2WxGiOr