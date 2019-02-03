Home

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Disciples Church
4500 Rosedale Ln.
Bakersfield, CA
Gretchen Nicole Elliott


GRETCHEN NICOLE ELLIOTT
September 14, 1995 - January 22, 2019

Gretchen was the youngest daughter of Darin Elliott and Rene Gatewood.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Gretchen will live on in the hearts and memories of many surviving family members including her father, grandfather (Doyle Elliott), aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, stepmother, two step sisters and six siblings; Jacob Hale (Michelle), Shane Elliott (Karrisa), Kristin Thomas, Hanna Elliott, Carina Gatewood, Natasha Gatewood.

Services will be: Saturday, February 9 at 2pm, at Disciples Church, 4500 Rosedale Ln., Bakersfield, CA 93314.

Please send any flowers or donations to Disciples Church c/o Darin Elliott.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 3, 2019
