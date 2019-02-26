|
JERRY ENZIL BARNETT
March 30, 1941 - February 14, 2019
Jerry passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on February 14, 2019. He was born in Plainview, Texas on March 30, 1941 to John and Geneva Barnett and relocated to Bakersfield, California soon after.
He married the love of his life, Linda, on August 5, 1960, and they were married for 58 wonderful years. They were blessed with 4 sons and later, 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Jerry started his 40 year career in the grocery business with Safeway at the age of 16, and his dedication and work ethic made him one of the youngest produce managers at that time. During his career he established many lasting friendships and memories with his coworkers.
After retirement he enjoyed woodworking and many camping and fishing trips with Linda and the entire family. Bishop, California was a long-time favorite destination where many lasting memories were made. Jerry was a dedicated family man, and was a great example to his children and grandchildren. He was also a great man of faith and passed his love for The Lord along to his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 grandchildren, Tyler and Nicole. He is survived by his wife Linda, sons Gary (Lisa), Paul (Gina), Ken and Michael (Karen), 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 5 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on March 1, 2019, at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 26, 2019