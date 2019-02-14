|
|
JOHN FRANCIS ELDER
1925 - 2019
John, age 93, passed away peacefully January 19, 2019, in Bakersfield, CA.
Born to Edward and Seraphine Elder of Bakersfield in 1925, he graduated from Kern County Union High School in 1943 and enlisted in the Navy Reserve. During World War II, he was an Aviation Radioman Second Class on the U.S.S. Yorktown, participating in multiple flights into enemy territory, and dropping food to POW camps. He was honorably discharged December 1945.
Returning to Bakersfield, John held jobs in printing, public utilities, and trucking. He enjoyed riding his Honda motorcycle, especially to the coast. He spent his later years hanging out at his trailer park and taking daily walks to McDonalds.
John is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Margaret Mary (Zorovich) and Patricia Ann (Feliz). He is survived by 14 nieces and nephews, and 29 great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass to be held Friday, February 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Bakersfield, 11 am. A graveside service will follow at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: North of the River Meals on Wheels, 115 East Roberts Lane, Bakersfield, 93308.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019