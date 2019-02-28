|
|
JOHN W. "JACK" BAILEY
December 27, 1925 - February 6, 2019
John W. "Jack" Bailey passed away peacefully at age 93 on February 6, 2019. The only child of W. L. and Julia Bailey, he was born in Omaha, Nebraska.
Jack grew up and attended school in Omaha. Directly out of high school he joined the Army Air Corp. After an honorable discharge at the end of WW II he started college at the University of Nebraska. He was a lifetime Cornhusker fan. The sudden death of his father caused him to leave school in 1948 and go to work as an insurance salesman. This was the start of a lifetime in sales.
In 1950 he moved to CA and started selling for Wilson Sporting Goods. He loved the perk of free golf clubs every year. In 1957 he was selling for Richfield Oil and was relocated to Visalia. It is here he met and married Shirley, his wife of 50 years. The family relocated with Richfield to Bakersfield and in 1965 he was hired as a salesman at Karpe Real Estate. He was awarded Salesman of the year in 1970 and Realtor of the year in 1976. He is a past president of the Board of Realtors and was a member of Bakersfield Kiwanis for 55 years. He was 1 pint short of donating 14 gallons of blood. Retiring in his early 60's gave Jack plenty of time for golf, horse races, watching football, traveling, and lunching with friends. He also spent a lot of time doting on his beloved dogs.
Jack was preceded in death by his devoted wife Shirley (2007). He is survived by his son Steven and wife Cathy, his grandsons Austin (Kim), Spencer (Jayme), and James (Evelyn), and great grandchildren Gavin, Scarlett, Harper, Paige, and Beacon.
Special thanks from the family goes out to his loving caregivers, Pat, Dolores, Sarita, Sandy, Reyna, Angela, and Mina, also to Optimal Hospice for their compassionate care.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday March 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 4600 Stockdale Hwy. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First United Methodist Church.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 28, 2019