LOUIS THOMAS ORTIZ
DECEMBER 10, 1938 - JANUARY 20, 2019
Louie passed away peacefully on January 20, 2019. He is survived by his son Louis Ortiz (Lori) and daughter Michele Fox (Alan), 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Robert Ortiz, sisters Barbara Valenzuela (Charles), and Frances Teutimez (Donald ) and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Ortiz family for caring for Louis during the last years of his life. His Godchild Nathan Ortiz along with Nathan Jr., shared many wonderful blessings in their relationship and are grateful to have had this time with Louie.
He is preceded in death by his parents Nolberto and Louisa Ortiz, brothers Salvador, Steven, Pasqual, Joe Ortiz and sister Stephanie Ortiz Sanchez.
Louie graduated from Arvin High School and worked most of his life as a hair stylist. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Graveside services will be on Friday, February 8, promptly at 10:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery on King Street in Bakersfield, California.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 5, 2019