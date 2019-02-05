Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Cemetery
King Street
Bakersfield, CA
View Map
Send Flowers

Louis Ortiz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis Ortiz Obituary

LOUIS THOMAS ORTIZ
DECEMBER 10, 1938 - JANUARY 20, 2019

Louie passed away peacefully on January 20, 2019. He is survived by his son Louis Ortiz (Lori) and daughter Michele Fox (Alan), 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brother Robert Ortiz, sisters Barbara Valenzuela (Charles), and Frances Teutimez (Donald ) and numerous nephews and nieces.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Ortiz family for caring for Louis during the last years of his life. His Godchild Nathan Ortiz along with Nathan Jr., shared many wonderful blessings in their relationship and are grateful to have had this time with Louie.

He is preceded in death by his parents Nolberto and Louisa Ortiz, brothers Salvador, Steven, Pasqual, Joe Ortiz and sister Stephanie Ortiz Sanchez.

Louie graduated from Arvin High School and worked most of his life as a hair stylist. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Graveside services will be on Friday, February 8, promptly at 10:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery on King Street in Bakersfield, California.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries