LOY V. CALLISON (PETE)
December 15, 1933 - February 10, 2019
Loy V. Callison (Pete) passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
He was an employee with Chevron from 1962 - 1990 when he retired. Pete was an active life time member with the American Legion and a member of the VFW. He worked as a radio operator in the Air Force and went on Kern County's First Veteran Honor Flight to Washington DC. Pete enjoyed playing golf, bowling and loved to travel.
He is survived by his wife Nell, daughters Brenda Rodrigues, Tammy Holder and Nancy Balfour; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, February 14, at 1:00 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 13, 2019