MARGUERITE MARIE (PEGGY) FERDINAND
May 16, 1926 - January 30, 2019
Peggy's children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are sad to announce her death after a brief illness. A strong and independent woman until the end, she even wrote her own obituary: "I'd like my obituary to be a prayer of thanks to God for the gift of life and the many blessings I have received. I was born in 1926 in the same house where my father was born. The area of Chicago where we lived was mostly open fields with ponds then and exciting things for kids to explore. As a child I learned the value of family, the joy of reading, the excitement of travel, and the importance of having a dog companion.
Most important in my life was meeting and marrying Lee Ferdinand and the Catholic Faith we shared, which had a huge positive effect on our lives. In 1949 we began the most exciting and fulfilling adventure of our lives, having and raising children: Chris, Rene, Martin, Jeannie, Philip, Mary, Julie, and Jill. Dad and I loved you so much from the first and will forever. I have learned so much from each one of you and am so grateful for your love and concern, especially since Dad's death. We could not have wished for a better bunch of kids.
Being members of Christ the King and St. Joseph parishes has been a joyful experience. We've had beautiful places to worship God and made life-long friends. I wish I could list them all, but I'm afraid I'd miss someone important - and they are all very important to me. I do want to acknowledge the late Father Craig O'Neill and Monsignor John Esquivel for their support and for encouraging us to do things we had never thought of doing.
We were probably as surprised as anyone to find ourselves doing volunteer work in Kenya. What an adventure! We lived in rather primitive conditions in the desert among nomadic people. It was exciting, fulfilling, dangerous, and fun. I learned the meaning of "ignorance is bliss". I thought an angry bull elephant with his head against the wind shield was a great photo op. When the mission was in a crossfire for four hours one night, I thought I was safe because I was in a cement block building. I also learned what true generosity was from the people we went to help. The little sponsorship program we started in 1986 has sent a few hundred children to school and has helped the poor in many ways. It is still giving thanks to help from Betthy Salgado and our generous sponsors. We met and lived with wonderful missionaries from all over the world. Some who most inspired us were Fr. Larry Finnagen SVD (who Lee always said was the finest man he ever met), our dear friend Br. Karl SVD, and the Franciscan Sisters, Srimanie, Stella, and Angela.
Dogs have always been important in my life and I've had some great ones. Pal was my constant companion when I was a child. In my old age Dyna was there making the lonely times since Lee died more bearable. Being blind and deaf did not slow her down much. Since Dyna died, Wilfred has been a loyal friend.
As the saying goes, "Old age is not for sissies", but it's been good. Thanks to all of you and a Loving God, most of the tears I have shed have been tears of joy.
No flowers, please. A donation to the mission would be more meaningful to me. Checks should be made out to Divine Word Missions and mailed to St. Joseph Mission Sponsors c/o Betthy Salgado, 69 West Ridge Road, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045. Your generosity can make a difference in lives and would be much appreciated."
Peggy is survived by her sister Patsy Herndon (wife of the late Bud Herndon) & family; sister-in-law JoAnn Ferdinand (wife of the late Ed Ferdinand) & family; step-sister Sandy Fry & family; the family of late step-brother Ken Bilto; her children and their spouses Christine Ferdinand & Russ Feingold, Rene & Betty Ferdinand, Martin & Jane Ferdinand, Jeannie & Andy Disney, Mary & Pete Perez, Philip & Bobbie Ferdinand, Julia Harkins, Jill & John Rickett, Robert & Eileen Rensel; her grandchildren and their spouses Matthew & Jenny Brack; Lisa & Joe Meagher, Josh Ferdinand & Ashley Renfro; Graham Ferdinand, Austin & Denise Ferdinand; Noelle & Chris Combs, Niki Perez, Pete IV & Leslie Perez, Natalie & Isaac Jaime; Nolan & Carly Ferdinand, Corey & Caitlyn Ferdinand; Robert & Rachel Harkins, Christopher & Erica Harkins, Bernadette & Josh Sommo, Adeline Abernathy; Niklas & Taryn Kammeraad, Amanda & Jeff Smith, Mitchell Madison, Jonathan Madison, Jeff & Nicole Rickett, Lillie, McKelvey & Brynnly Rickett; Adam, Logan, & Jordan Rensel; and 26 great-grandchildren with two on the way.
Services will be held at Christ the King Church with a rosary at 7.30pm Friday 8 February and a funeral Mass followed by a reception at 2.00pm on Saturday 9 February, officiated by Monsignor Stephen Frost. A private interment will take place at a later date.