MARIA CHRISTINA ATENCIO ZARAGOZA
June 23, 1938 - January 31, 2019
Maria Christina Atencio Zaragoza was born on June 23, 1938 to Ray and Maria Atencio in Silt, Colorado.
She married Santiago "Jimmy" Garcia Zaragoza On November 26, 1954 in Bakersfield, where they began their life together. They moved to Los Angeles for a brief period before returning to Bakersfield where they remained.
Never one to fear hard work, Christina held many jobs throughout the years until her well deserved retirement in the late 90's. Her resourcefulness, resiliency, and work ethic carried her through 80 years and those characteristics were passed onto her children and grandchildren.
Her door was always open and she will be remembered by dozens of neighborhood kids who all called her "Mom". Most of those kids are now parents, if not grandparents, and have reminisced about her home cooking (most notably her legendary tortillas) and their formidable years when Christina would guide them in the right direction. Listening to many recount their fond memories of Christina, the underlying theme of her parenting style was "She didn't play".
Christina spent her retired years surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Christina cherished her family and was always happiest during the holidays when her home and heart was full. An avid football fan, Christina loved her 49'ers and could quote stats with the best of them.
Christina was preceded in death by her only brother Joe Atencio.
Christina is survived by Jimmy, her loving husband of 64 years, her eight children, thirty-one grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, February 11, from 5-9 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, February 12, at 10:00 a.m. at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
