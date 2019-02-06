|
MARIA MAGDALENA LOZANO "ELENA"
August 18, 1934 - January 30, 2019
Our precious mother went to be with her Lord on January 30, 2019. Born in San Luis Potosí, Mexico on August 18, 1934 to Cirila and Antonio Torres.
She was raised in El Refugio, Mexico, with humble beginnings. Sponsored by the Tijuana, Mexico Missionary Baptist Church, she immigrated to the United States in 1956 with her husband and young daughter. She was very proud when she eventually became a U. S. citizen. They lived in Tulare for a short time, but moved to Shafter, CA in 1960. There they raised their six children. Mom loved being with her family and visiting with her friends. She looked forward to her yearly birthday trips to the coast with her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mom was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. For family gatherings, she cooked EVERYTHING! There were no potlucks at her house. After her children moved out, she raised her new babies, her pups. She loved her dogs as much or more than her children. She worked for Jackson and Perkins for over 25 years where she developed a green thumb and a love for flowers. She enjoyed being in her garden and tending to it. She lived her life to impress no one, but her God. When she encountered a homeless person on the street, she gave them money, asked them if they knew Jesus, handed them a tract, and told them to call their mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, her son Samuel Raygoza, and her daughter Martha Stacener. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Vicente Lozano, daughters, Yolanda Martinez, Emily Randolph, Deborah Raygoza-Wells, and Sandra Sanders. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Service and luncheon will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Basham-Lara Funeral Care 343 State Ave. in Shafter, CA. at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Southwest, 2734 Panama Lane. Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 6, 2019