Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766
Maria Martinez
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Parish

Maria "Lupe" Martinez


Maria "Lupe" Martinez Obituary

MARIA "LUPE" MARTINEZ
October 30, 1960 - February 2, 2019

Maria "Lupe" Martinez, 58, was born in El Paso, TX on October 30, 1960. She entered Heaven's gates on February 2, 2019.

Lupe is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Rolando Martinez Sr., son, Rolando Martinez Jr., son Joshua Martinez, his wife Mayra Martinez, and two grandsons, Jayden and Jacob Martinez.

Rosary service will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel on Feb. 14 at 7:00p. Funeral mass will be at St. Francis of Assisi Parish on Feb. 15 at 8:30a, followed by graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family wishes to thank those who have extended their support.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 14, 2019
