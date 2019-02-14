|
|
MARIA "LUPE" MARTINEZ
October 30, 1960 - February 2, 2019
Maria "Lupe" Martinez, 58, was born in El Paso, TX on October 30, 1960. She entered Heaven's gates on February 2, 2019.
Lupe is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Rolando Martinez Sr., son, Rolando Martinez Jr., son Joshua Martinez, his wife Mayra Martinez, and two grandsons, Jayden and Jacob Martinez.
Rosary service will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel on Feb. 14 at 7:00p. Funeral mass will be at St. Francis of Assisi Parish on Feb. 15 at 8:30a, followed by graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank those who have extended their support.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 14, 2019