MARK R. SPENCER
June 6, 1960 - January 18, 2019
Mark R. Spencer passed away in Tehachapi on Friday, January 18, 2019 at the age of 58.
Mark was born in Sioux City, IA and attended school there and in Omaha, NE. He worked for Haliburton in Bakersfield, CA. Mark enjoyed motorcycles and spending time in Las Vegas.
Mark is predeceased by his parents, James and Carolyn Spencer.
Mark is survived by his wife Lisa. Mark is lovingly remembered by his wife Lisa of Tehachapi; brother Jay (Connie) Spencer of Santa Clara; daughter Mandi Spencer of San Antonio; his grandchildren; aunt; cousins; and friends.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019