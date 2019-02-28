|
Merrill Gibbs Arnold
December 8, 1941 - February 20, 2019
Merrill Gibbs Arnold passed away peacefully on the afternoon of February 20, 2019, in the presence of his loving family in Bakersfield, California.
Merrill was born December 8, 1941 in Culver City, California to Bertha Grace Harrod and Harry Edward Arnold. Merrill lived in Bakersfield for the majority of his life and was raised by his mother Grace and step-father Warren Langdon. In May of 1969, he married the love of his life, Lynda Figge, and together raised three children, who in later years blessed him with 9 grandchildren.
Merrill is survived by his son Merrill Arnold, son Everett Arnold, daughter Laurye Flores, son Richard Arnold and wife Paula, daughter Stacie Lopez and husband Nicholas, son Jacob Arnold and wife Tara, daughter-in-law Michelle Gamblin, brother-in-law Victor Reese, sister in law Mary Rosica and Husband Bill, lifelong friend Jerry Garland, his cherished grandchildren, Keith, Jesse, Stephonye, Nevada, Kailey, Megan, Virginia, Emma, Karye, Gavin, Aubrey, Allison, Aria, Luke and great granddaughter Harmonye.
Merrill is preceded in death by his wife Lynda, mother Grace, step father Warren, father Harry, his beloved twin sister Marilyn Jean, brothers Richard, Ron, Larry, and sister Betty JoAnn. He was a loyal brother and friend and a constant stronghold as "Uncle Merrill" to his nephews and nieces.
Merrill spent many years working for the Southern Pacific Railroad as a Conductor, Brakeman and Yard Master. In his free time, he enjoyed taking trips to the coast with his family and horseback riding. Merrill was a people person, as well as an avid animal lover, spending time daily with his horses and dogs. He was kind, giving, a friend to all, and a bit of a "jokester", who in his later years wouldn't miss a chance to catch up on his favorite TV shows like Bonanza, Gunsmoke, and good ole Westerns alike.
He had a genuine way of making everyone feel at ease with his welcoming smile and charismatic way of saying "Hi."
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
We love you Dad. Until we meet again <3.