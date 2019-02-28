|
Myra Cesmat
January 12th, 1950 - February 25th, 2019
Myra Cesmat, 69 of Bakersfield CA, died Monday, February 25, 2019.
She was born in Wynnewood, Oklahoma to Hurshel and Florence Stapp. She was married to Richard Cesmat for 48 years and spent most of her life in the Bakersfield and Oceano, CA area as well as two years in Hawaii. She (Mamma to her grandkids) truly loved her family with all that she had. She enjoyed spending time in the central coast area where her and Richard fell in love with antiquing.
She had a knack for finding the tastiest restaurants. She had the most amazing sense of taste when it came to decorating and could turn any room into something beautiful.
She loved Jesus and leaves behind her husband, Richard Cesmat, her two sons Drake Cesmat (Sabra Cesmat) and Darren Cesmat (Janet Cesmat) as well as her five grandchildren, Aden Cesmat (Brittany Cesmat), Cody Cesmat, Jarrett Cesmat, Austin Cesmat, and Cade Cesmat.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 28, 2019