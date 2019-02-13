|
NOEL DEAN CHURCHWELL II
June 28, 1968 - February 7, 2019
Noel Dean Churchwell II, 50, was born in Bakersfield to Noel Dean and Sheryl Churchwell and passed in Bakersfield.
He graduated from BHS and Bakersfield College. He worked 30+ years in the oil industry: the last two decades spent as a rig welder and welding inspector with KSI.
Dean enjoyed travels and RV trips with family and friends. He was a quiet man who would sit back, listen and then always deliver a shocking one liner. He had a huge caring heart.
Preceded in death by his mom, dad and sister, Susan Leedy; Dean is survived by his wife Dana Miller and daughter Sarah Churchwell. He is missed by his sister Janet Mudge (Dan), brother in law Bud Leedy, brother in law Paul Miller (Angela), his nephews and nieces: Andrew Mudge (Chloe), Angela Mudge (Chris), Warren Miller, Hannah Miller, and Laura Leedy.
Thank you Dr. Syed Alam for showing up whenever we sent a text; The ER staff at Heart Hospital and Dr. Sandhu, your attempt to save Dean was nothing less than heroic.
Dean requested no formal service. Rest in Peace, Dean. We love you and miss you terribly.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 13, 2019