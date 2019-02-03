|
NORRIS LEDBETTER
October 8, 1935 - January 20, 2019
Norris Ledbetter was born on October 8, 1935 in Traskwood, Arkansas, to Lester Ledbetter and Anne Broadway. He passed away, due to natural causes, on January 20, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. He grew up in North Little Rock Arkansas, and in August of 1949 his life was threatened when he was stricken with polio, the next two years were spent in hospitals uncertain of his fate. This period was a significant hardship on Norris and his family, and while he ultimately triumphed over the disease it cost him the use of his legs for the remainder of his life. Upon leaving the hospital he returned to his education, graduating high school in 1956. Norris continued his education at Kilgore Junior College in Kilgore Texas, taking vocational courses in watch making and jewelry repair. He spent the next 47 years of his life working in the jewelry business. He became a certified gemologist and owned his own jewelry store repairing, selling and creating beautiful pieces of jewelry.
In the mid 1960s Norris married Adele Spangler and adopted her two sons Greg and Raymond. Norris, his new wife and boys soon made the trek to Bakersfield California where he worked and lived the rest of his days. Norris' second marriage was to Charlotte Williams in April, 1984. He and Char lived happily in Bakersfield working in their jewelry store until it closed. They were bound by a deep and abiding love and devotion to one another. Charlotte Ledbetter preceded Norris in Death in 2010. Her passing caused Norris great sorrow, being consoled only by his unwavering belief that one day he would join Char in heaven. Norris was raised in the Baptist church and was grounded by his profound belief and faith in it's teachings. His faith has been a central force in his life. He was the kind of Christian all of his children could be proud of. He was a kind and humble man of integrity, and faith, who lived his beliefs. A husband, father, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Norris is survived by his children Greg, and Raymond and his wife Melissa, his stepchildren Steve and his wife Monica, Rod and his wife Tina, Ty, and Lisa and her husband Thomas, one grandchild Gabrielle, and four step grandchildren Crystal, Matthew, Nathaniel and Julia and his step great grandchild Teagan.
Norris was a giving and kind man. He was quick with a smile, made friends easily and put everyone around him at ease. Although his life offered up many challenges and hardships, he never complained or relied on these circumstances as an excuse not to succeed or lead a full life. His successes included building a fulfilling career, marriages, and family to truly be proud of. He was honestly a great man, that cared for all, and touched the lives of the many friends he gathered throughout his life. In his senior years he took to public service working on many boards and City work groups to improve his community, including seven years on the Golden Empire Transit Board of Directors. This work in conjunction with his time working with the Kern County Independent Living Center allowed him to focus on the needs of the disabled in our community and to make advocating for facility accessibility and government policies in support of their needs his work, giving more of himself than he received in return.
All who knew Norris and Char Ledbetter loved them. May they be happily rejoined.
Services will be held at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313, Wednesday, February 6th at 2PM.