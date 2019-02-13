|
PAT CALLAGY
September 29, 1941 - February 2, 2019
Mrs. Pat Callagy, age 77, of Alton, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Orange City Area Health System in Orange City, Iowa.
Pat was born on September 29, 1941, in Bisbee, Arizona, the daughter of Henry and Jane (Michael) Garnett. She was raised in Bakersfield, where she met and married Mike Callagy, on August 12, 1978.
Together, the couple operated Cornerstone Engineering, Inc., in Bakersfield, where Pat was the Chief Financial Officer. She and Mike also ministered to other married couples in the area. Pat participated in several women's ministries, was an expert seamstress, avid gardener and enjoyed traveling.
In 2008, they moved to Alton, Ia. and became members of the Trinity Reformed Church, where she was involved in women's ministries and continued to enjoy traveling.
Survivors include her husband of more than forty years; four children, Laurie, and her husband, Jamie Furlong, of Orange City; Dale Clark, and his wife, Michelle, of Carlsbad, California; Brian Callagy, and his wife, Andrea, and Aimee Shephard, all of Bakersfield; nine grandchildren, Kelly, Jenna, Conner, Raven, Miracle, Harmonie, Phoenix, Tory, and Lauren; four great-grandchildren, Eden, Oliver, Isaac, and Nathanial; her mother, Jane Garnett; and two brothers and a sister, Michael Garnett, Linda Kirk, and Henry Garnett.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Garnett.
Pastor Ted Duncan will officiate a celebration of life on Monday, February 25, at 11:00am, at the Resurrection Church at the River Campus, 48 Manor Street. A private interment for Pat will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Northeast.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Genesis House, Post Office Box 262, Orange City, Iowa 51041, www.genesishouseiowa.org.
For condolences, please visit greenlawnm-c.com