RAY THED GARNER
January 15, 1930 - January 31, 2019
Ray was born in McCamey, Texas and moved to California as a young child. Ray married Bettye Emmons who he met in 3' grade, which led to a marriage that lasted 68 years. Ray was an engineer with the Kern County Fire Department, retiring after 20 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. Ray was an outdoorsman who could fix or manufacture anything he came across.
Predeceased by his parents Ted and Ethyl Garner, brother Brad, sister Adylene, granddaughter Erin. Survived by wife Bettye, sons Terry (Kathy) and Brian (Dawn), grandchildren Matt (Michelle), Josh (Camila), Jill and Kelli, great grandchildren Mason, Aren, Eli, Zane, Cash, a soon-to-be-born great grandson in addition to nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, California.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 8, 2019