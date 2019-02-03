|
ROBERT (BOB) WILLIAM JENNINGS
1942 - 2019
Born on July 9, 1942 to Emily Jewell and Joseph William Jennings in Monterey Park CA. In 1948, Emily married Joseph Michael McCann. Bob was so blessed in life that he had 2 Dads that loved him dearly. Bob was raised in the Los Angeles County area before entering the military in 1960 in which he served in the Army until 1963.
In 1963, Bob married Lynn Sams and they moved to Escondido, CA where they raised their 2 children, Robert William Jennings II and De'Anna Lynn Jennings.
During the course of his career, Bob owned and operated BobCat General Engineering as well as many other businesses in the contracting field.
In January 2001, Bob moved from Escondido to Bakersfield, CA to be with his parents in their final years.
Bob had many passions in life. He was a 32nd degree Mason, 3rd degree Black Belt in Taekwondo, building and riding motorcycles, as well as raising and flying pigeons competitively. Boy could this man dance! It was very common to find him at Taco Tuesday or dancing the night away at Ethels. He never ceased to amaze us with his generosity and compassion for everyone he met. He always said that he "never met a stranger".
Bob had a great love of church and country. He was so proud to be a Veteran and to be a participant on the recent Honor Flight #36 to Washington DC. We are so thankful that our father found a 2nd family in the Resurrection Church where he attended weekly services, Bible Study groups, Church outings and social events.
My brother and I had a fabulous childhood. Our parents were always there attending all of our functions and participating in many of them. Love of family was always the most important thing in Dad's life.
Dad passed away unexpectedly on January 25, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by: son, Robert Wm. Jennings, II and wife Lisa; daughter De'Anna Lynn Gullotta and husband Tony; grandsons Anthony Joseph and Dominic Jennings Gullotta; sister Joann Jewell Voss and husband Bill; niece JoLane Jewell Blaylock; great nephews Jacob and Jarrett Lewis; sister Shirley and husband Harold.
Public visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Avenue, Bakersfield, CA. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Resurrection Church, 48 Manor Street, Bakersfield, CA, to be followed by 2:00 PM. Graveside Services at the National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA where he will buried with full military honors.