STANLEY MERYL ANDERSON
November 8, 1950 - February 2, 2019
Stan was called to Heaven on February 2, 2019 by natural causes. Stan was born to Meryl E. Anderson and Marie (Slikker) Anderson on November 8, 1950 in Delano, California.
Born into a farming family, he spent his younger years actively involved in Future Farmers of America and 4H where he raised Grand Champion lambs. Stan graduated from Delano High School in 1969. He went on to Bakersfield College and finished at Fresno State University majoring in criminology.
While at Delano High he met his wife-to-be Brenda (Loudermilk) Anderson and together they would have three children- April, Jayme and Andrew. He loved his children dearly and rarely missed a dance or sport event no matter how far away it may have been. He also was a strong participant of numerous philanthropic organizations.
Stan was a very good, smart and innovative farmer, which helped him to keep our heads above water during the tough years. To say he was a hard worker was an understatement and he never missed an opportunity to try to outwit Mother Nature.
His parents Meryl and Marie Anderson preceded Stan in death. Left to miss his love and guidance are his wife of 45 years, Brenda Anderson; of Bakersfield daughters, April Anderson and Jayme (Anderson) Huens (Brian), Grandchildren, Rylee and Ryker Huens of Bakersfield; son, Andrew Anderson and his fiance Julie Gastelum of Ventura.
Services will be held on February 16th, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Delano Mortuary, 707 Browning Road Delano, California with a graveside ceremony at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 10, 2019