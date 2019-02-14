|
|
STERLING RAE FLOWERS
August 7, 1989 - February 4, 2019
Our beloved Sterling went to be with our Lord on February 4, 2019, after a courageous battle with Breast cancer. She was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA.
She is preceded in death by her father Jerry Flowers and her grandfather Gary Hecht. Sterling is survived by her mother, Stacy Hecht, daughter, Audy Lynn, son Odin Michael, Sterling's half siblings, Darren, Jacque, Shelley, and Brianna Flowers, grandparents, Ron and Judi Norris, aunt, Julie (Aunt Happy) and husband, Scott Wallace, aunt Jaime and husband, Jimmy Cherry, uncle Steve Hecht, cousins Alexis, Summer and Rio Wallace, Austin and Dalton Cherry and Cole and Ciera Hecht.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on February 16, 2019 at The Rock Church, 1400 Norris Rd, Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 14, 2019