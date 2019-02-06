|
THOMAS PARKER JONES
January 4, 1935 - February 3, 2019
Thomas Parker Jones was called away by the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at his home in Bakersfield, CA. Tom lived a long and fulfilling life, and went to rejoin his beloved wife Barbara at the age of 84.
Tom was born January 4, 1935, in St. Louis, MO, and lived there with his brother Dan and his parents Emory and Marilee, all the way through high school, where he was a track star at Kirkwood High. While at Kirkwood, he sat behind a girl at the start of one school year and thought without a doubt she was the prettiest girl he'd ever seen. He vowed right then and there that he was going to marry that girl one day. And he did - Barbara and he became high school sweethearts, and then went away together to the University of Kansas. They married and had two children, Catherine Penelope and Thomas Parker Jr, and were together almost 60 years.
Always one to look for opportunities for his new family, Tom took his business degree from KU and went to work in the oil industry. He earned his spurs in both Oklahoma and Minnesota, and then he and Barbara embarked on the opportunity of a lifetime - they went with Continental Oil to Tripoli, Libya, in North Africa, in 1962. They lived there ten years, raising their young children in an exotic and fascinating country. Tom was active in the local church, played competitive basketball and softball in adult leagues, and was coach, umpire and Vice Commissioner in what then was the largest Little League outside of the United States.
In 1972 Tom moved his family to Bakersfield, CA, now with Occidental Petroleum. Tom eventually became Vice President of Finance for Oxy's worldwide Exploration and Production, and stayed with them until his retirement in 1990. He and Barbara remained in Bakersfield from 1972 onward, except for short stints in Tulsa, OK, and Lima, Peru. Tom's life in Bakersfield was enhanced by the eventual arrival of four wonderful grandchildren, Neil, David, Carrie and Christy. Family holidays with them at his cabin in Camp Nelson were always a treat for him, as was watching their development into strong adults. In retirement, Tom continued his active participation in the First Presbyterian Church of Bakersfield, where he became a Deacon, and kept himself busy with mornings at the gym and weekly lunches with old friends.
Tom was preceded in death by his sweetheart Barbara (2015). He is survived by his children and grandchildren, and by seven great grandchildren, who will always remember his generosity toward not only them, but to his community, and those in need.
Services will be held Friday, February 8, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bakersfield at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Happy Hill Farm ( https://www.happyhillfarm.org/ ).