WAYNE RAY NEWLEN
September 28, 1951 - January 8, 2019
Wayne Ray Newlen was born September 28, 1951 in Wewoka, Oklahoma, brought into this world by the same doctor that had delivered his mother, Barbara Ann. When he was five the family moved to Bakersfield. Wayne graduated from Foothill High in the class of 1969. He often joked that he had only two job skills, walking and talking, so he found himself doing sales jobs most of his adult life. Although he didn't consider himself a salesman, he was a problem solver. Someone would have a need and he would attempt to help them with it. For several years, he was manager of Floyd's Canvas Shop and his last job was as regional sales manager for Farwest Corrosion Control. After a brief illness Wayne peacefully slipped into the arms of Jesus January 8, 2019.
At home Wayne was a loving husband to Debbie Maxwell Newlen for 38 years, having just celebrated their anniversary a few days before he became ill. He is survived by his three children, Wayne Roy (April), Katharine (Saul) and Anna; eight grandchildren, Kasey, Karla, Joe, Curtis, John, Caleb, Breslin and Amelia; and one great-grandchild, Tessa Rose. He is predeceased by his parents, Eugene Newlen and Barbara Runge and his youngest sister, Sheri.
Wayne wanted to be remembered for his quirky sense of humor. His goal each day was to make at least ten people smile or laugh. He wants his February 2nd Celebration of Life to be a time joy as we remember and know that Wayne is gathered with the family and friends that have gone before us.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion during Wayne's final days.
Let's conclude this memorial with words Wayne wished to include. Due to circumstances beyond his control, Wayne has left the building. And to quote that great philosopher, Dennis Miller, "I am out of here."
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 2, 2019