|
|
Yannick "Yanni" Omari Sumlin
August 16,1993 - January 18, 2019
Yanni was born to Edith Carol (Daniels) and Patrick Sumlin on 08/16/1993 in Los Angeles. In 2007, the Sumlin family moved to Bakersfield.
Yanni graduated from Garces Memorial High School in 2011 and attended U.C. Merced.
Yanni was proudly spiritual and took great pride in singing with the Men's Choir at St. John Missionary Baptist Church (SJMBC).
Yanni is survived by his father Patrick, maternal grandmother Mary Daniels, and a host of family members who loved him dearly.
Services will be held at SJMBC at 1401 East Brundage Lane. Interment will be at Union Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 5, 2019