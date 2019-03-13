Funeral services for Mr. Allen Carl Brown are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Bastrop United Pentecostal Church with Bishop A.J. Fulton and Rev. Dwight Fulton officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Brown is survived by his daughter, Angela Morris and husband Shane of Bastrop, LA; son, Allen Brown and wife Amanda of Sterlington, LA; brothers, Buddy Brown and wife Doris, Johnny Mack Brown; grandchildren, Victoria Ragsdale and husband Caleb, Allen Brown III "Little Man", Allisa Brown, Dylan Moore, and Kaitlyn Moore; great grandchildren, Paisley Ragsdale and Hunter Ragsdale.
He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Betty Brown; parents, Leon Brown and Mabel Courson.
Serving as pallbearers will be Parker Patrick, Benny Odom, David Barton, Jason McKoin, Shane Goleman, Blake Thomas, Donnie Paxton, and Josh Brown.
Published in Bastrop Daily Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019