Funeral services for Mrs. Frances Marie "Maw" Foster are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, in the chapel of Golden Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Myrick. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Goldens.



Mrs. Foster was born March 7, 1951 in Oak Grove, LA, where she grew up and attended school at Fisk Union. She loved the Lord and her church family and this led her to be a care giver for the ARC of Morehouse. She raised her family in Bastrop and enjoyed crafting and reading. She passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at the age of 67.



She is survived by her children, Angela Brooks (William), Renee McCready (Orvel "Jay"), Robert Foster Jr. (Gina); sisters, Lola Parks (Guy), Joyce Lee; brother, Joe McCoy (Jeannie); grandchildren, Velda (Stanley), Bruce Jr., James, Lee, Hayden, Macaylynn, Kadin; and great grandchildren, Devon, Bryanne, Matthew, Kallie.



She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, four brothers, and two sisters.



