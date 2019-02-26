Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen K. Day. View Sign

A private graveside will be held at a later date for Mrs. Helen K. Day, age 91, of Bastrop.



Mrs Day, a retired Bookkeeper and member of Bethel Baptist Church, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Mer Rouge, LA. She served as an Auxillary volunteer at Morehouse General Hospital for years.



She is survived by her daughters, Diane DeFreese and husband Reggie of Bastrop, LA, Sheryl Anderson of Panama City, FL; brother, Clintern Kitchens; grandchildren, Julie Young and husband Marcus, Aimee Socha and husband Stan, Lauren Hay and husband Bryan, Christy Mount and husband Clayton, Shannon Knowles and husband Jason; and eleven great grandchildren.



Mrs. Day is preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Charles Anderson; and sister, Jo George.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Oak Woods Home for the Elderly in memory of Mrs. Day.

