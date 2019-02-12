Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lydia Boyd,

Funeral services for Mrs. Lydia Boyd are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in the chapel of Golden Funeral Home. Bro. Luther Sanson, Bro. Kevin Sanders, and Bro. Joey Kennedy will be officiating. The interment will follow in Carter Cemetery under the direction of Golden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Goldens.



Mrs. Boyd, a retired salesperson and resident of Bastrop, LA, passed away Feb. 9, 2019, at the age of 96. She loved gardening, working in her flower beds, and going to flea markets and garage sales. Mrs. Boyd had a knack for turning junk into treasures. She was the epitome of a business woman and entrepreneur. Mrs. Boyd loved her family, especially her great grand babies. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at Oakwoods and was a member of the Church of God faith.



Mrs. Boyd is survived by her daughter, Diane Graves and husband John; sons, Mike Nelson and wife Liz, Michael Varnell and wife Belinda; daughters-in-law, Velma Nelson and Virginia Nelson; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, William Robert Hobbs and Elizabeth Null Hobbs; children, Butch Nelson, Ronnie Nelson, and Art Nelson; husbands, Arthur Nelson, John Boyd, and Dock Varnell; five brothers and two sisters.



2016 East Madison Avenue (Highway 165 N.)

Bastrop , LA 71220

Bastrop , LA 71220

318-281-3171 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bastrop Daily Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2019

