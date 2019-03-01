Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann Harper Fread. View Sign

Margaret Ann Harper Fread, 90



Funeral services for Margaret Ann Harper Fread, age 90, of Bonita, LA, will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Ronaghan officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Oak Grove.



Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Homer Fread; daughter, Sandy Fread Pardon; parents, Dock Harper and Ethel Linda Adams Harper; sister and brother-in-law,Betty Jo Harper Bullock and husband Roy O. Bullock; sister, Mary Louise Harper Temple Henderson.



Ann is survived by her daughter, Amy Fread Zaunbrecher of Bonita, LA; daughter and son-in-law, Paula Fread Yarbrough and husband, William of Vidalia, LA; five grandchildren, Stacie Ann York Lindley of Raleigh, NC, George Yarbrough and Leksey Balzli of Baton Rouge, LA, Blake Pardon and wife Jamie of Oak Grove, LA, Charlie Zaunbrecher of Bonita, LA, Lee Zaunbrecher and Paige Serban of Bonita, LA; seven great-grandchildren, Caroline Harper Lindley, Everette Lindley, Kayla Pardon, Dawsyn Pardon, Caylin Cumbie, Bella Cotton, Layla Ann Zaunbrecher; She also has numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.



Margaret Ann was born Jan. 17, 1929 in England, Arkansas and was received in the Lord's Grace Feb. 26, 2019 in Mer Rouge, Louisiana. Her parents were Dock & Ethel Harper of Geridge, AR.



Mrs. Fread was a book keeper early on in life for Riverside Chemicals in Rayville, LA and Gerald Mountjoy in Jones, LA. She was wife and homemaker until the age of 52. At age 55 she earned her Property and Causality License and started Farmer's Southern Crop Insurance Agency with daughter Amy in Bonita, LA. There, Mrs. Fread, proudly served her customers for over 35 years. She also loved working with the good people of Rain & Hail Crop Insurance Southern Division. Many duck hunters from Start, Jones, and Bonita knew her as Mrs. Ann or "Mammie "and she loved feeding them after the hunt. She loved her churches and church families in Jones and Bonita. Her crowning achievement in life was her family. She loved her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren more anything in life.



Pallbearers include: Lee Zaunbrecher, Aaron Day, Bo Woodard, Dusty Nash, Zack Bullock, Dustin Bullock.

Honorary Pallbearers include: Leland Pruitt, Charles Cook, Chris Carter, Tommy Roberson, Corky Robinson, Thomas Goodson, Spencer Herrington.



The family would like to specially thank the following for all the tremendous help over the years: Bo and Amy Woodard, Debby Mock, Terry Rone, and Jerry Robinson, Jr. The family would also like to thank all the caregivers and staff at Oak Woods Nursing Home and Legacy Hospice. A very special thanks also goes to her doctor, James Michael



