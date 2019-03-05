Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Atkins. View Sign

Funeral service for Mr. Ralph Atkins, age 67, of Bastrop are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in the chapel of Golden Funeral Home with Rev. David Sistrunk officiating. Interment will follow in Loch Arbor Cemetery.

Mr. Atkins enjoyed playing sports games on Playstation, listening to music, especially Elvis.

He was a people person and loved being with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ara and Annie Bell Atkins; siblings, Sybil LaComb, Fannie Bell Evans and Marvin Leon Evans.

Mr. Atkins is survived by his sister, Diane McDougald and husband Tommy; brother, Fred Atkins and wife Brenda; nieces, Coni Lloyd and husband Thad, Shelly Etheridge and husband Ashley, Kim Jones, Kristal Hayman and husband Neil, Fleta Lynn and husband Steve; nephews, Mark Evans, Jason McDougald and wife Wendy, Kevin Weant, Mike Ford, Craig Ford, Chris Ford; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Johsua Jones, Jordan Jones, Ke'gn Hart, Neil Hayman, Jacob Meziere and Kendall Thompson.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Shay Moore, Sarah Hadley and Angie Hadley for their special care and love for Mr. Ralph.

