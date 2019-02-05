Robert A. Malson passed in peace on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mildred Malson, Sr.
Robert A. Malson was the cherished husband of Yvonne Malson; the loving father of Tabatha DeShazo and husband Chris; proud grandfather of Sean and Emma; brother of Jim Malson Jr. and wife Betty and Susan Jackson and husband Barry; brother-in-law of Maureen Brannelly, Sheelah O'Hanrahan and husband Eamonn and Matthew Flanagan. He is further survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bob will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, papa, distinguished teacher of martial arts, proud patriot, and U.S. Air Force Veteran.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Morehouse Humane Society or .
Published in Bastrop Daily Enterprise on Feb. 5, 2019