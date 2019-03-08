Dr. Thomas Powell Haynie III, passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease at his home in Houston, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. He was born August 9, 1932 in Hearne, Texas.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Thomas Powell Haynie III.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. John The Divine on River Oaks Boulevard. Graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop, Texas.
For condolences and a more detailed obituary please visit www.earthmanbellaire.com.
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Published in Bastrop Daily Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2019