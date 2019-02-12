|
|
HOEY, Aaron Garth. (Spud) Tragically taken from us on Monday the 4th of February 2019 in Otago, South Island. Dearly loved husband of Shellee, loving Dad of Dayna and Aimee and Grandad of Madison. Dearly loved son of Karen, Garth & Annette, special brother to Niki, Karla and Reihana. He will always remain in our hearts forever. A service for "Spud" will be held at 1pm on Thursday the 14th of February 2019 at the Ohope Hall, Bluett Rd, Ohope followed by a burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. All communications to Gateway Funeral Services, PO Box 2017, Whakatane.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 12, 2019