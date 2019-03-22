|
BROWN, Alan Theo. 3/10/1950 - 20/3/2019 After a courageous battle with brain cancer, Alan (Brownie) died on the 20th March, 2019. He is survived by his partner, Patsy and stepchildren, Jordana, Alana and Zac and their partners Joe, Buffy and AJ. Beloved son of Theo and Isobel (dec.), much loved brother of Bev (dec.), Jenny (dec.), Les (Canada) and Ross, and brother-in-law of Keith, Tommo (dec.) and Pat. Adored by his nieces and nephews; Scott, Julia and Harrison, Krista, Ben, Louie, Sebastien and William, Keri, Kris and Amelia, Julian, Dana, Dylan, Riley and Caeley, Lexi, Dave and Jackson, Tristan and Caitlin. A private cremation has been held. Please join us to celebrate Brownie's extraordinary life at the Tauranga Racecourse on Saturday March 30th in the Sir Tristram Room at 2pm.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Waipuna Hospice.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 22, 2019