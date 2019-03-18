|
|
QUAIFE, Alfred Desmond (Alf). Peacefully at home in Te Puna on Saturday, 16th March 2019 aged 78 years, with his daughter by his side. Dearly loved husband of the late Jeanie. Loved father and father-in-law of Tina and Steve Glover. Loved and cherished Geegor of Samara and Nadia. Loved uncle of his 21 nieces and nephews. "The Legend has driven his last drive into the light." A service for Alf will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday, the 23rd of March 2019 at 1:30 PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice can be made online at www.waipunahospice.org.nz/donate All messages to the Quaife family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 18, 2019