Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Alister CULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alister Graeme (Graeme) CULLEN

Notice Condolences

Alister Graeme (Graeme) CULLEN Notice
CULLEN, Alister Graeme (Graeme). Aged 61 years. Passed away early in the morning of the 2nd of May. Dearly loved son of Margaret and the late Bruce. Dearly loved brother of Robbie and Anne- Marie, the late Jane, and Judith and Eric. Cherished uncle to Susannah and Kyle, Sean and Chelsea, Brittany, Vanessa and Anthony, Simon and Leah, Bridey, and Isobel and Kieran. Wonderful great-uncle to Willow and Poppy, and Charlie and Lacey. "You showed us how to make the most of every day, your strength gave us strength."
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices