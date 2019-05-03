|
CULLEN, Alister Graeme (Graeme). Aged 61 years. Passed away early in the morning of the 2nd of May. Dearly loved son of Margaret and the late Bruce. Dearly loved brother of Robbie and Anne- Marie, the late Jane, and Judith and Eric. Cherished uncle to Susannah and Kyle, Sean and Chelsea, Brittany, Vanessa and Anthony, Simon and Leah, Bridey, and Isobel and Kieran. Wonderful great-uncle to Willow and Poppy, and Charlie and Lacey. "You showed us how to make the most of every day, your strength gave us strength."
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 3, 2019