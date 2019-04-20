Home

Elliotts Funeral Services
Cnr Main Rd & Sheffield Street
Katikati , Bay of Plenty
07 549 4788
Annette Rose (Anne) CARTER

Annette Rose (Anne) CARTER
CARTER, Annette Rose (Anne). Passed away peacefully at Radius Matua on 17 April 2019. Adored wife of John for 59 years. Dearly loved Mother and mother in law of the late Steve and Helen, Graham and Anne, Sue and Brian, Craig and Pauline. A truly treasured Nana. A service for Anne will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga, on Tuesday 23 April 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Please consider donations to Breast Cancer Foundation P.O.Box 99650 Newmarket Auckland 1149 or can be left at Anne's service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 20, 2019
