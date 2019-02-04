|
KERSHAW, Audrey May. Passed away peacefully in Tauranga Hospital on Tuesday 29 January 2019, on her 88th birthday surrounded by her family. Loved and cherished wife of Stan, beloved special mum of Maralyn, Diane, Michael and Donna. Nana of Chris, Nadia, Carl and Melissa and great nana of Abbey-Rose, Anake and Sophie. As per Audrey's wishes, a private cremation and family ceremony has taken place. All communications to 25B Ascot Road, Mt Maunganui 3116.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 4, 2019