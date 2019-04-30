|
BICKNELL, Barbara Blann. Peacefully in Tauranga on Thursday 25th April 2019 in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Garth (Barney). Loved mother and mother in law of Cheryl, and Ted (deceased), Marilyn and Allen, Jillian and Ian, Barry and Joanne, Paul and Pam, Wayne and Sandra, and Leigh (deceased). Cherished nana of Leanne, Michelle, Angela, Kimberley, Sarah, Eleanor, Charlie, Brent, Jennifer, Allison, Joshua, Dale, Betsy, Roy, and Tate, and her 16 great grandchildren. A service celebrating Barbara's life will be held on Saturday 4th May at 2:30pm at Marilyn's residence. Messages to the Bicknell family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 30, 2019