|
|
RAMAGE, Bernice Mary. Suddenly at Tauranga Hospital on Saturday 4th May 2019. Dearly loved wife and best mate of David. Much loved mother of Stefan, Shane, and the late Amy Jane. Cherished and joyous nana B of Kennedy, Cooper, Benji, and Penelope. "Another Angel lent from Heaven, Rest well with Amy". A service for Bernice will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 8th May at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Ramage family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 6, 2019