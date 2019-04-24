Home

Betty Lilian BONIFACE

Betty Lilian BONIFACE Notice
BONIFACE, Betty Lilian. Peacefully on April 23rd 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Maurice, for 66 years. Loving mother and mother in law of Ian and Valerie, Laurie and Isabel, Peter and Desiree, Linley and Guy. Proud and loving Gran of 10 and Great Gran of 17. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Wesley Methodist Church, 100 Thirteenth Avenue Tauranga on Friday April 26th at 11am. Sincere thanks to the loving carers at Radius Althorp. Donations in Betty's memory may be left at the service for St John.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 24, 2019
