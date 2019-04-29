Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce HEALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Michael HEALEY

Notice Condolences

Bruce Michael HEALEY Notice
HEALEY, Bruce Michael. On 19 April 2019, Bruce passed away suddenly while holidaying in Italy. Cherished partner and best friend to Adrienne, dearly loved father and father in- law of Ryan, Rocheal, Julia and Matt, fun loving grandfather to five grandsons and one granddaughter. A service for Bruce, will be held at Woodhill 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga at 11.00 am on Friday 3 May. All Communication to the Healey family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.