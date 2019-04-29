|
|
HEALEY, Bruce Michael. On 19 April 2019, Bruce passed away suddenly while holidaying in Italy. Cherished partner and best friend to Adrienne, dearly loved father and father in- law of Ryan, Rocheal, Julia and Matt, fun loving grandfather to five grandsons and one granddaughter. A service for Bruce, will be held at Woodhill 167 Grange Rd, Tauranga at 11.00 am on Friday 3 May. All Communication to the Healey family c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 29, 2019