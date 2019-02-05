Home

Charmaine TeMamae Hurita WIHAPI

Charmaine TeMamae Hurita WIHAPI In Memoriam
WIHAPI, Charmaine TeMamae Hurita. On the 5th February you left us for Ange and Dad. In peace you are now. Forever at rest. You know we miss you so bad. No big sister to tell us when we are wrong. No big sister who would break into song. Losing our big sister plays a big part on our minds. A kinder more tender heart, one will not find. A year has gone by since you were taken away. Still missing you Hurita. We think of you every single day. Aroha Tino Nui. Warrie, Jo and whanau.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 5, 2019
