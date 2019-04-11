|
|
CORRY, Colleen Lois. On Tuesday 9th of April, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of Don at Waipuna Hospice. Cherished wife of Don Corry for 58 years. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Dean, Glenn, Gaynor and Hazel and grandmother to Lachlan. A gathering of friends to celebrate her life will be held on Friday the 12 of April, 11:00 am at Mt Maunganui Bowls Club, 45 Kawaka St. In Lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice which may be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 11, 2019