BARTON, Darel. Suddenly, as a result of an accident, on 28 March 2019, aged 49 years. Much loved husband and best mate of Sherralee. Loved father of Caitlin and Lochie, son of Carol and David Barton, and respected brother of Vicki and Cory. Brother-in-law of Shane and Jacqui. Uncle to Chanelle, Levon and Carlos, Milahn and Roman, Hannah and Christian. "Darel was taken from us too soon, his memory will be treasured forever". A service to celebrate Darel's life will be held at The Orchard, 20 MacLoughlin Drive, Te Puke on Friday 5 April at 11am, followed by burial. Communication to the Barton family, c/- PO Box 3136 Greerton Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 1, 2019