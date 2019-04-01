|
|
PATON, Darryl Kingsley. It is with great sadness on 27th March 2019 Darryl suddenly passed away. Loved and best friend of Emily. Cherished Daddy of Maisey and Alfie. Precious son of Merv and Robin, brother and brother- in-law of Mark and Aziza and Uncle of Forest and Dali. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Darry'ls life will be held at Eden Park, North Stand, level 5 lounge, entry from (Gate B) on Wednesday, 3 April, 2019 at 2.00 pm. All communications to the Paton family, c/o P.O.Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 1, 2019