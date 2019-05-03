Home

David Halcrow FERGUSON

David Halcrow FERGUSON Notice
FERGUSON, David Halcrow. Peacefully in Kowhainui Rest Home aged 87 years. Loved husband of the late Frances, and the late Yvonne. Dearly loved father of Susan, and Lisa, and loved step father of Helen, Linda, Christine, and Colin. A loved grandad of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Margaret (deceased), Pauline, and Sue. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of David's life in the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel, McNeill Street, Wanganui on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 12.00 Noon. Dempsey & Forrest Wanganui
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 3, 2019
