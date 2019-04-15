|
|
CAVANAGH, Dawn Margaret. Peacefully at home with family at her side, on April 14th 2019. Dearly loved wife of John, and Mum of Johnny. Proud Nana of Faith, Kyra, Angelo, and J.D. Loving stepmother of 10. Loved eldest daughter of Fay and the late Gordon Shearer, and sister of Rex, Jocelyn, Janette, David (deceased), Brian, Gail, and Beverley. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Church, 17 Gloucester Road Mt Maunganui on Wednesday April 17th at 2pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 15, 2019