Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn CAVANAGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Margare CAVANAGH

Notice Condolences

Dawn Margare CAVANAGH Notice
CAVANAGH, Dawn Margaret. Peacefully at home with family at her side, on April 14th 2019. Dearly loved wife of John, and Mum of Johnny. Proud Nana of Faith, Kyra, Angelo, and J.D. Loving stepmother of 10. Loved eldest daughter of Fay and the late Gordon Shearer, and sister of Rex, Jocelyn, Janette, David (deceased), Brian, Gail, and Beverley. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Thomas More Church, 17 Gloucester Road Mt Maunganui on Wednesday April 17th at 2pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.